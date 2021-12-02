Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Head to Head Contrast

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Radware and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mastercard 0 1 18 0 2.95

Radware currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $430.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.39%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Radware.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53% Mastercard 45.50% 116.88% 22.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $250.03 million 5.33 $9.64 million $0.34 85.18 Mastercard $15.30 billion 19.67 $6.41 billion $8.13 37.67

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Radware on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

