Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 254,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.