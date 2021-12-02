$555.84 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $555.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.10 million and the lowest is $550.60 million. Amedisys posted sales of $550.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.99. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $136.14 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.