Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $43.25 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.