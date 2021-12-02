Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $19.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $557.58 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,546,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in eHealth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eHealth by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.