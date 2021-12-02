Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $60.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

