Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,000.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,626.67.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,459.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.64. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 39.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

