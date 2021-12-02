Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.35 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

