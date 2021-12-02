Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $134.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 140,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.