AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get AppHarvest alerts:

APPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter worth about $10,448,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter worth about $8,659,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 935,715 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.