Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BASE opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.48. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

