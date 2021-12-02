Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 9758929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.