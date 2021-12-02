Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.95

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 504604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $623.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $3,531,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.