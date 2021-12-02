Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $255.36

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $255.36 and last traded at $259.53, with a volume of 4847696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Get Twilio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.50 and a 200-day moving average of $343.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,025,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.