Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.09

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 127993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cimpress by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cimpress by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.