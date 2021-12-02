Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.24

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and traded as low as $50.63. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 318,183 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

