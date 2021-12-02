Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 98.8% in November

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

