Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Rises By 96.2%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

