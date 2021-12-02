Contrasting Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94% Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marathon Digital and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.58%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Cars.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Cars.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 1,195.56 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -94.05 Cars.com $547.50 million 2.09 -$817.12 million $0.29 57.14

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Cars.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

