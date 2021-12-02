Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

