Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.