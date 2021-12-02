Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average is $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.