JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JDEPF. Berenberg Bank lowered JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JDEPF opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

