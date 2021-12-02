Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Hold

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

