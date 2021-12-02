Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.62 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,810 shares of company stock valued at $22,617,498. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $170,497,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $108,880,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $103,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

