Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of POAI opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,284,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 275,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.