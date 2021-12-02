Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.34.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

