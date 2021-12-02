MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,625 shares of company stock worth $1,050,048. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.