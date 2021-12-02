First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of FCBC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $556.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

