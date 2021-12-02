StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

StealthGas stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

