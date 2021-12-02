Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Decreased by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

