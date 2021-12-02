Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.20

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.20 and traded as high as C$74.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$71.96, with a volume of 302,541 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

