HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.91

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.91 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,422,982 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £114.92 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.63.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

