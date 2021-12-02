Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MNTK opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

