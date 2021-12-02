Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $15.00. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

About Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

