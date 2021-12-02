AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.35

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and traded as low as $4.10. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 112,947 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.05.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

