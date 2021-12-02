$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $10.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

