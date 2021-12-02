Critical Review: Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) versus Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

14.2% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pulmatrix and Landos Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix -283.61% -34.73% -26.98% Landos Biopharma N/A -48.10% -32.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulmatrix and Landos Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $12.63 million 2.78 -$19.31 million ($0.36) -1.74 Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million N/A N/A

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pulmatrix and Landos Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landos Biopharma 0 3 4 0 2.57

Pulmatrix presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 700.00%. Landos Biopharma has a consensus price target of $31.21, suggesting a potential upside of 366.58%. Given Pulmatrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Landos Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.