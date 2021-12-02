Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Ault Global shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 4,194,631 shares.

In other news, Director Robert O. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $48,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 1,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,994,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,041,600 shares of company stock worth $6,819,126 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Ault Global by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

