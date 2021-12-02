VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 62.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 10.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VerifyMe stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. VerifyMe has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.38.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.
