VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 62.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 10.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. VerifyMe has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.38.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 501.02%.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

