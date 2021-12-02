iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,924,000.

Shares of WOOD opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.21. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

