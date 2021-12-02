HC Wainwright Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $200.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 325.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,300.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,173 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.