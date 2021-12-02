B. Riley Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $105.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.27.

SMTC stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

