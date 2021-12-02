Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

RLYB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Rallybio has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Company Profile

