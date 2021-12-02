JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $53.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

