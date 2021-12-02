Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Outperform

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

