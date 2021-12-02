Biffa’s (BIFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 357.74 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.72. Biffa has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

In other Biffa news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

