GB Group (LON:GBG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBG. Barclays upgraded GB Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 865 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,019 ($13.31).

GB Group stock opened at GBX 749.50 ($9.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 860.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 871.93. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.52. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown acquired 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($127,699.66).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

