Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.
ESMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.
NYSE ESMT opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $38.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,044,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
