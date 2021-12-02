Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE ESMT opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,044,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

