Reviewing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Plus Therapeutics and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ResMed 2 5 3 0 2.10

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 407.25%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $244.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than ResMed.

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -130.78% -67.51% ResMed 14.92% 28.46% 17.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and ResMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 70.66 -$8.24 million ($1.59) -0.87 ResMed $3.20 billion 11.55 $474.51 million $3.41 74.28

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ResMed beats Plus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

